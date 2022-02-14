Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck hold hands, enjoy romantic date night at Super Bowl 2022

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attended Super Bowl 2022 together and the couple in no time took away all the limelight as they danced around and held hands while enjoying the game from the stands. Lopez and Affleck were seen alongside Cardi B and other artists at the game. Videos of the couple's pre-Valentine's date have now been going viral.

Jennifer and Ben's date night came a day after the singer revealed on her recently started newsletter the adorable Valentine's Day present that the actor gave her which consisted a sweet video of their throwback moments put together to her Marry Me song, On My Way's remix. Sharing the sweet gift that Affleck gave her, Lopez said that it "melted her heart" and in her newsletter wrote, "Watching it made me think about the journey of true love, its unexpected twists and turns, and that when it's real, it actually can last forever."

Interestingly, also attending Super Bowl 2022 was Jennifer Lopez's ex-fiance, Alex Rodriguez who dropped a selfie from the big game. As for Lopez and Affleck's public appearances, the duo has been supportive of each other have recently made several red carpet appearances together for the premieres of their respective projects.

As for the couple's Valentine's Day celebration, we bet there's something exciting planned considering this will be the duo's first celebration of the romantic day together ever since rekindling their relationship. Ben and Jennifer got back together in May last year after nearly 18 years since they split in 2004.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Lopez REVEALS Ben Affleck's early Valentine's Day gift that 'melted' her heart