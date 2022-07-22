Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck jet off for a honeymoon in Paris after Las Vegas wedding

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck recently tied the knot in Las Vegas and left their fans mighty surprised. Following their wedding, Lopez shared the happy news in her newsletter where she also shared photos of the couple. It has now been reported that Jennifer and Ben jetted off for their honeymoon recently and the couple flew to Paris for the same.

According to People, Lopez and Affleck asked for a table on the outside terrace for their dinner at Le Matignon Restaurant near the Champs-Élysées. An eyewitness spoke about the couple having a good time in Paris and said, "They just showed up. He looked like a typical American except he had on a jacket and tie in this heat." The duo reportedly stayed for two hours before taking a nighttime drive.

As reported by E!, the photos captured showed Jennifer wearing a red dress with a V-neck while her new husband was seen sporting a suit and tie for the occasion. Lopez announced her wedding to Affleck in the newsletter as she wrote, "We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient. Exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world."

The singer's daughter Emme was also seen in a photo that Lopez shared from her wedding whereas reports also suggested that her mom was also present for the ceremony.

