Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck pack on the PDA; Share an over the mask kiss at Met Gala 2021; PICS

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck know how to set our hearts racing and in their second major public appearance together after Venice Film Festival, the couple left us swooning over them at Met Gala. Affleck and JLo arrived in style and also indulged in a COVID-friendly kiss over their masks. This PDA-filled moment just became Met 2021's highlight.

While Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck did not pose together on the Met Gala red carpet, the couple did share an intimate moment inside the event for which Affleck seemed to make a surprise entry since he didn't arrive with JLo. The inseparable couple was captured packing on the PDA at Met Gala 2021 and at one point, the duo even kissed while wearing their masks.

The COVID-friendly kiss by Bennifer is now becoming the biggest highlight of the event considering how adorable it was. It was initially stated that celebrities will require to remained masked up while at the venue of the Met Gala.

Take a look at Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's photos from Met Gala 2021 here:

For the event, Lopez walked the red carpet sporting an outfit that seemed to western-inspired, rodeo-style look. The singer's look consisted of a cowboy hat and flowing brown gown with a thigh-high slit and a train. As for Ben, the photos from inside the venue showed him sporting a black suit with a bowtie. The couple was seen walking hand-in-hand inside the Met Gala event.

Lopez and Affleck recently made their first red carpet appearance together at Venice Film Festival, after nearly 18 years since they had postponed their wedding back in the early 2000s. The couple rekindled their romance in April this year and have been smitten with each other ever since.

ALSO READ: MTV VMAs 2021 PHOTOS: After Bennifer's Venice Film Festival takeover, Jennifer Lopez brings sexy back in black