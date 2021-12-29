Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reportedly want an 'intimate, but immaculate' future wedding; Here's why

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have reportedly discussed what their future wedding should look like! For those unversed, after calling it quits in 2005, Affleck and Lopez rekindled their romance this year and have been going strong ever since. Fans have been debating over important questions, including what their wedding should be like.

It seems like Bennifer has finally decided to note the necessary pointers which would come in handy for their future wedding. According to a report from US Weekly, the duo has revealed how they would like to go about their wedding. The report suggests that Ben and Jen want an "intimate, but immaculate" wedding and the reason for the same has also been noted. “Both Ben and Jen want their wedding to be an elaborate statement of their love story for their friends and family,” US Weekly's source has noted.

The duo wish for "everyone to have a good time" at their future wedding. While they haven't yet been engaged to each other, there were reports about Ben scrolling through a collection of rings at a store during the beginning of their rekindled relationship. However, neither the singer nor the actor has confirmed any engagement yet.

Recently, Jennifer Lopez had also given a subtle shoutout to the love of her life, Ben Affleck as she flaunted a coffee mug with 'B' from Ben in one of her Instagram posts. Fans went gaga over this hint at how everything has been going smooth with the couple. Now, it is only a matter of time until the duo decides to tie the knot!

ALSO READ: Jennifer Lopez feels Ben Affleck and her are 'meant to be' after spending Thanksgiving together