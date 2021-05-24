Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck REUNITE at singer's Miami rental home; JLo's big smile hints at happy romance

After their recent Los Angeles outings, Ben Affleck flew to Miami, from the West Coast to East Coast, to be by his rumoured girlfriend Jennifer Lopez's side amid their reconciliation rumours.

If there's one couple who has stolen the spotlight in 2021, it's none other than Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez aka Bennifer. In case you were living under a rock in the early 2000s, Ben and Jen met and fell in love on the sets of their movie Gigli in July 2002, got engaged the same year in November, postponed their September 2003 wedding citing "excessive media attention" before calling it quits for good in early 2004.

After 17 years, Bennifer is back and looks stronger than ever. After their Los Angeles reconciliation which included a weekend getaway to Big Sky, Montana, Ben Affleck flew from the West Coast to East Coast to be by his rumoured ladylove's side. According to photos obtained by Daily Mail, the pair was spotted at JLo's Miami rental home. While Lopez was captured taking a selfie by herself at the balcony, Affleck was clicked smoking a cigarette. Jennifer looked stunning with her natural glow beaming through in a baby blue flowy smock dress hitched up as she showed of her toned leg while her hair was tied in a messy bun and silver hoop earrings completed the beach look.

On the other hand, Ben kept it casual cool in a grey tee, military green jeans and black and white sneakers along with a silver watch. The big, infectious smile radiated by Lopez, when she was photographed walking down the stairs of her rental home with Affleck just behind her, gave us a major hint at her Bennifer's happy romance.

Just before their reunion, Ben was spotted at the Miami airport sporting a black face mask amid the COVID-19 pandemic and was dressed in the same grey tee, layered by a light blue plaid shirt and a navy blue bomber jacket paired with grey jeans, white sneakers, a dark blue and white snapback and a navy blue duffle bag.

Looks like Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are doing whatever it takes for Bennifer 2.0 to sail through and conquer a happy ending! Well, we're definitely rooting for Bennifer to be endgame!

ALSO READ: Alex Rodriguez slides into THIS TV presenter’s DMs amid Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reconciliation rumours

What do you think about Bennifer 2.0? Share your honest thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Share your comment ×