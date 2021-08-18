Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck share a cosy moment before heading out separately in LA

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's rekindled romance seems to be going great and as per photos obtained by Just Jared, the duo indulged in a sweet cosy moment on Tuesday afternoon before they headed out for separate errands. The photos showed Jennifer and Ben stealing a kiss before going their separate ways. It sure looks like love in the air.

According to Just Jared, JLo and Ben were spotted outside Affleck's LA home where they waited a moment to say their goodbyes to one another and then leaned in for a passionate kiss. Considering the duo's latest outings, it seems the duo aren't shy when it comes to showing off their affection for one another.

Lopez had even confirmed their ongoing romance by sharing a snap of their liplock on her Instagram when she shared her birthday post. The couple was previously also spotted packing on the PDA when they headed for Lopez's birthday vacation to France and cozied up on a yacht in St Tropez.

In the meantime, the couple has also been making the headlines for their frequent house hunting outings. Recently, Affleck and Lopez were spotted checking out properties in LA and as per TMZ, the duo even looked at an estate costing USD 85 million.

Reports have suggested that the couple may be looking to move in together along with Lopez's twins Max and Emme and hence have been looking for bigger properties. Affleck has already been spotted spending time with Lopez's kids and recently he even enjoyed a dinner outing with Jennifer and her daughter Emme.

ALSO READ: Ben Affleck celebrates his birthday sans Jennifer Lopez; Heads for an outing with his kids in LA