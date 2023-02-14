Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck share the screen in the Dunkin Donuts Super Bowl ad; Take social media by storm
Ben Affleck’s love for Dunkin Donuts is now official. In the Super Bowl ad, Dunkin’s superfan surprises fans with wife Jennifer Lopez.
The biggest fan of Dunkin comes in the company's first-ever Super Bowl advertisement. Yes, you heard that right! Ben Afflick flabbergasted fans with his appearance in the 2023 Dunkin Donuts ad. He is also joined by his wife Jennifer Lopez who is doing a cameo in the ad. Last week, the popular brand shared the actor's commercial on Instagram with a video that says, "Something's Ben Brewing."
In the ad, Ben Affleck is seen as a Dunkin employee, who is working at the drive-thru window and serving beverages and treats to customers startled by his look. The ad features Affleck in a black visor and shirt that says ‘America runs on Dunkin’. He can be seen wearing a headset and receiving orders. At one point, Jennifer Lopez makes a cameo and surprises her hubby. She asks, “What are you doing here? Is this what you do when you say you’re going to work all day?”
The power couple was spotted in Medford, Mass back in January shooting for this ad. Moreover, customers are astonished to see the sight of an Oscar winner wearing a Dunkin uniform.
Fans Go Gaga Over Ben’s and Lopez Dunkin Ad
Fans are outpouring love to the power couple. They’re loving the advertisement just as much as Affleck likes his Dunkin' coffee.
“The Ben Affleck Dunkin’ Donuts commercial is the greatest thing ever filmed!!!!!!”– one person commented.
Another user commented - “Ben Affleck’s Dunkin’ Donuts commercial was both wholly predictable and inevitable and… everything I wanted it to be”.
Ben Affleck’s Love For Dunkin
Dunkin Donut may be the only thing that can bring joy to Ben’s face. When his photo from 2020 where he is dropping the order went viral, from thereafter Affleck was regarded as the world's biggest Dunkin' fan. Following the 2023 Grammys, he recently became a meme for appearing sad, with many people saying that he needed a Dunkin' coffee to stay up.
