Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck share the screen in the Dunkin Donuts Super Bowl ad; Take social media by storm

The biggest fan of Dunkin comes in the company's first-ever Super Bowl advertisement. Yes, you heard that right! Ben Afflick flabbergasted fans with his appearance in the 2023 Dunkin Donuts ad. He is also joined by his wife Jennifer Lopez who is doing a cameo in the ad. Last week, the popular brand shared the actor's commercial on Instagram with a video that says, "Something's Ben Brewing."

In the ad, Ben Affleck is seen as a Dunkin employee, who is working at the drive-thru window and serving beverages and treats to customers startled by his look. The ad features Affleck in a black visor and shirt that says ‘America runs on Dunkin’. He can be seen wearing a headset and receiving orders. At one point, Jennifer Lopez makes a cameo and surprises her hubby. She asks, “What are you doing here? Is this what you do when you say you’re going to work all day?”