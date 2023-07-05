Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spend some time with latter's daughter Violet as they celebrate 4th of July

Seizing the pre-Fourth of July festivities, Violet Affleck, aged 17, showcased her fashion sense in an elegant white dress. Accompanied by her father, Ben Affleck, and Jennifer Lopez, the trio made a striking appearance at a Hamptons party hosted by Michael Rubin, the CEO of Fanatics. With a star-studded guest list, the event promised an exciting celebration before the official holiday

ALSO READ: Deadpool 3: Is Ben Affleck joining the Marvel franchise after The Flash?

A star-studded Fourth of July party

On the eve of the Fourth of July, 17-year-old Violet Affleck donned a stylish white dress as she joined her father Ben Affleck, and Jennifer Lopez at an early celebration in the Hamptons. As reported by Hollywood Life.

The Independence Day bash was an unforgettable affair, with an impressive lineup of A-list stars making their presence felt.

Justin and Hailey Bieber arrived, adding a youthful energy to the event. Jay-Z, accompanied by his friends, made a grand entrance, exuding his signature charisma.

The highlight of the night was the stunning sight of all the celebrities dressed in elegant white outfits, creating a mesmerizing visual spectacle.

J.Lo and Ben Affleck's attendance added a touch of glamour and intrigue, making them the talk of the party. It was a star-studded affair, where renowned personalities from the entertainment industry converged to celebrate Independence Day in style

ALSO READ: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez share a kiss amidst 'tensed' conversations and slamming car door controversy

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's growing family

In a beautiful testament to their blended family, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner, who were once married, share three children together: their eldest, Violet, who is now 15 years old, followed by Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 10.

Since Ben's marriage to Jennifer Lopez in July 2022, they have successfully combined their families, with Ben stepping into the role of a loving stepfather to J.Lo's twins, Max and Emme, who are also 15 years old and from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony.

The couple's commitment to their children's happiness and well-being is evident, as J.Lo openly praises Ben's parenting skills and even shares affectionate gestures like a flirty, shirtless Father's Day photo.

Not to be outdone, Jennifer Garner also took to social media to acknowledge Ben's unwavering love and dedication as a father, highlighting the special bond he shares with their children.

ALSO READ: Ben Affleck appears unhappy as he abruptly shuts the car door at Jennifer Lopez; WATCH viral video