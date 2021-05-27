Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck taking it 'one day at a time' to make their long distance relationship work

Distance seems to be crucial in Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's rekindled romance as the singer is based in Florida, while the actor has his kids and family in Los Angeles.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have left the paparazzi and their fans baffled as they rekindle their romance after the singer split from Alex Rodriguez last month. The former lovers even went on a holiday and were most recently spotted hitting the gym in Miami. However, distance seems to be crucial in their rekindled romance as JLo is based in Florida, while Ben Affleck has his kids and family in Los Angeles.

As per reports, JLo and Ben plan to make their long distance relationship work. A source revealed to E!News, "They have no problem meeting up wherever." Adding that "things are going very well" so far with their bicoastal setup.

Both JLo and Affleck are parents and is not yet clear if the Batman actor has met the singer's kids in Miami. "Ben is happy to be a part of her life in Miami, where they spent a lot of time at home being low-key and relaxing together. They have had a great few days that feels effortless and easy," the source said.

The report also revealed that Ben is trying to spend the weekends in Miami with JLo. "They are taking it one day at a time, but aren't letting distance be too much of an obstacle," the source added.

For the unversed, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck dated for 18 months and were even engaged. However, they called off their wedding in 2003 and split in 2004.

