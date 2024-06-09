Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Trying To Sell Off Marital Home Amid Divorce Rumors? Here's What Sources Claim

Is Bennifer really over?

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck who recently sparked divorce rumors have grabbed the headlines again. Sources claim that amid rumors of divorce between Ben and Lopez, the couple is secretly trying to sell their (presumably former) matrimonial home that costs millions.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are allegedly selling massive home amid divorce rumors

The newlyweds reportedly bought an expansive Beverly Hills property for just over 60 million USD.

Information given by those who know about it claims that JLo and Ben are selling the mansion they bought about one year ago with the help of Santiago Arana from The Agency, according to TMZ.

It reportedly took them nearly two years to find this mansion after a search that involved viewing more than 80 other homes.

The mansion has been listed for approximately fourteen days, which could signify the marital troubles between Ben and Jen during this period. No willing customers have been found so far, as per the aforementioned outlet.

The report also stated that the asking price stands at around 65 million USD. And, as per the sources in the report, JLo and Affleck are likely to lose millions considering the taxes, commissions, etc. However, their alleged desperation to part ways with their mansion indicates divorce, as per sources.

Advertisement

Marital conflicts between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Recent reports show that Jennifer and Affleck’s marriage might be in trouble. As per reports, Ben has relocated to Brentwood where he has been living in some rental property.

Sources claim that the singer is also looking for a new house.

Recently, the couple let the world know they'd simply put their marriage pangs aside and think about their children first. They were last spotted together on May 19, in attendance at their kid's school event in Santa Monica.

Affleck and Lopez got back together for the second time, publicly, in 2022 after their sensational Y2K romance. Since then, they decided to have a blended family that includes the Justice League star's three children - Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12 years old, and Jennifer Lopez's 16-year-old twins Maximillian David Muñiz and Emme Maribel Muñiz whom they share with Jennifer Garner, and Marc Anthony, respectively.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'The Graduation Was A Big Deal': Source Says Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Are Putting 'Kids First' Amid Alleged Marriage Troubles