Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck unveils complementary TATTOOS on Valentine’s Day to celebrate ‘commitment’

In a new Valentine Day’s social media post, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez immortalized their commitment to each other by getting complementary tattoos.

Jennifer Lopez recently revealed that she and her husband have gotten complementary tattoos with an Instagram post. Jennifer’s tattoo seems to be located on the side of torso while close-up tattoo of Ben makes it hard to locate. The 53 year old actress and singer captioned the post with ‘commitment’ along with adding an infinity symbol.

Jennifer Lopez's social media post started with a photo of her tattoo located on the side of the ribcage while wearing a cropped white t-shirt. The tattoo appears to be an infinity symbol with the names ‘Jennifer’ and ‘Ben’ written across the loops. What appears to be cupid’s arrow is also shot through the infinity symbol.

Ben Affleck’s tattoo was complementary to her wife’s tattoo. His tattoo had two crisscrossing arrows, which seemed to be tied together at the center while the couple’s initials were nuzzled in between the arrows.

Jennifer Lopez also included several throwback pictures which highlighted the couple’s romance throughout the years along with their vacation pictures. One photo shows Jennifer nuzzling Ben’s face with closed eyes as both of them are beaming with happiness. While another showed the couple on a yacht, with Jennifer Lopez donning a yellow bikini and Ben Affleck wearing a black t-shirt with white shorts.

Fans reaction

Fans were quick to comment on Jennifer Lopez’s social media post wishing the couple’ Happy Valentine’s Day. One user wrote that their relationship makes people believe in love while the other one hoped that their love should be ‘forever and ever’.

Are Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck married?
Yes, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck married in August 2022.
Did JLo married Ben Affleck twice?
Yes, after tying knot together in Las Vegas, the couple also held wedding ceremony in Georgia.
Who is Ben Affleck’s first wife?
Jennifer Garner
