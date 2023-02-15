Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck unveils complementary TATTOOS on Valentine’s Day to celebrate ‘commitment’

Jennifer Lopez recently revealed that she and her husband have gotten complementary tattoos with an Instagram post. Jennifer’s tattoo seems to be located on the side of torso while close-up tattoo of Ben makes it hard to locate. The 53 year old actress and singer captioned the post with ‘commitment’ along with adding an infinity symbol.

Complementary tattoos of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez's social media post started with a photo of her tattoo located on the side of the ribcage while wearing a cropped white t-shirt. The tattoo appears to be an infinity symbol with the names ‘Jennifer’ and ‘Ben’ written across the loops. What appears to be cupid’s arrow is also shot through the infinity symbol.

Ben Affleck’s tattoo was complementary to her wife’s tattoo. His tattoo had two crisscrossing arrows, which seemed to be tied together at the center while the couple’s initials were nuzzled in between the arrows.

Jennifer Lopez also included several throwback pictures which highlighted the couple’s romance throughout the years along with their vacation pictures. One photo shows Jennifer nuzzling Ben’s face with closed eyes as both of them are beaming with happiness. While another showed the couple on a yacht, with Jennifer Lopez donning a yellow bikini and Ben Affleck wearing a black t-shirt with white shorts.