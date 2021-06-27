Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were reportedly in a 'great mood' as they enjoyed a romantic date night in LA

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's viral pictures from their recent LA outing showed the duo looking happier than ever in each other's company

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's reunion seems to be one of the best things that fans have witnessed in a year that has been plagued with dull news thanks to the pandemic. Bennifer 2.0 seem to be happier than ever and it seems the couple's recent date night was proof of just that. Jennifer and Ben were recently spotted enjoying dinner together in LA and it seems they were in the best of moods as they looked happy and cheerful during the date.

As per People, the duo dined together in a private room at an LA restaurant. A source informed People that Lopez and Affleck looked extremely happy in each other's company and said, "Jen looked amazing. They were both in a great mood. Ben always looks very happy when he is with Jen."

Adding further about how Lopez too has been taking time out for her new relationship, the source mentioned, "She spends as much time with Ben as possible." As per reports, a few photos from Jennifer and Ben's recent LA date have been going viral and they show Lopez flashing a wide smile whilst sitting next to Affleck in the car.

JLo and Affleck seemed to have confirmed their relationship last week after they enjoyed a PDA-filled dinner along with the singer's 13-year-old twins Emme Muñiz and Maximilian Muñiz. It was later reported that Affleck was also present for Jennifer's sister, Linda Lopez's 50th birthday bash where the duo appeared to have made their first appearance together in presence of their family.

Reports of the Bennifer reunion first made the rounds in April following Lopez's split from Alex Rodriguez. In May, the duo made the headlines for vacationing together in Montana.

