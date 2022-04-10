Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's engagement receives a sweet reaction from the singer's sister Lynda Lopez

Bennifer fans can't contain their excitement as Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have gotten engaged again and ever since the couple rekindled their romance last year, this has been the big news that fans had been waiting for. Lopez's sister also echoed fan sentiments as she reacted to the singer's engagement with Ben Affleck in new post.

Sharing a snap of Jennifer Lopez's engagement ring in her Instagram story, Lynda Lopez shared her excitement regarding the happy news. Sending love to the happy couple, JLo's sister wrote, "So this happened." Along with the photo of Lopez's stunning ring, her sister added a green heart emoji and also added, "Love you @jlo #benaffleck."

Check out Lynda Lopez's post here:

The big announcement of her engagement to Affleck by made by Jennifer in the Friday edition of her On the J. Lo newsletter after she previously teased that she had surprise news for her fans. In the clip shared on her newsletter, Lopez gave a glimpse of her gorgeous ring and said, "You’re perfect." This is the second time that she has gotten engaged to Affleck after previously being engaged to from 2002 to 2004.

After making their rekindled romance public, the couple has spoken about finding happiness again and taking a second chance on their relationship in several interviews. Lopez previously spoke to The New York Times and revealed how their relationship has changed now compared to what it was nearly 18 years ago. She added that the couple is wiser and smarter now and feel happy and lucky to have found each other again.

