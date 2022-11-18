Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's ex Jennifer Garner bonding as 'friends' amid co-parenting duties?

While speaking to Vogue, the singer also touched upon another important aspect of her and Ben's marriage as she spoke about managing the blended family consisting of his three kids whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner and her twins from former marriage with Marc Anthony. In the interview, JLo gushed about Garner calling her an "amazing" co-parent."

Jennifer Lopez recently opened up in an interview about her fairytale romance with Ben Affleck and details from their dreamy wedding which took place earlier this year. The couple who rekindled their romance last year, first tied the knot in Vegas and later held a lavish wedding in Georgia to exchange their vows in presence of family and friends.

Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner's bond

According to US Weekly, a source has informed that Lopez and Garner have gotten close amid managing their co-parenting duties. An insider told the portal about the surprising bond that the two actresses have formed and said, "Now that Jen and Jen have been co-parenting, they’ve been getting to know each other better and have formed a very new friendship." The source further added how the 13 Going on 30 stars "can’t believe how sweet" Lopez is to her kids. The duo also reportedly seem to enjoy each other's company now.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's marriage

Lopez after tying the knot with Ben also legally changed her last name to Affleck post the wedding. She recently opened up about the backlash she faced for taking his last name but added that she felt it was "romantic" to do so. The singer while speaking to Vogue revealed that she felt proud to be "Mrs Affleck" and said, "People are still going to call me Jennifer Lopez. But my legal name will be Mrs Affleck because we’re joined together. We’re husband and wife. I’m proud of that. I don’t think that’s a problem."

Jennifer and Ben rekindled their romance nearly 18 years after they called off their engagement in the early 2000s. The couple who worked together on Gigli began seeing each other at the time and their whirlwind romance was widely covered during the time.