Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's fans spot THIS Bennifer throwback in the singer's viral birthday photo

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's rekindled romance has left fans extremely happy, especially those who have been rooting for the couple since the first time they dated in the early 2000s. Interestingly, after Ben and JLo confirmed their romance on the singer's birthday with an Instagram photo, eagle-eyed fans managed to spot another important detail in the photos that has a connection to their past. Lopez turned 52 on July 24 and to celebrate the same, shared a series of photos sporting a bikini as she posed on a luxe yacht.

In one of the photos, a fan observed in the background, a major throwback moment for Bennifer. As per several posts added on Twitter by the couple's fans, in one of the photos where JLo is seen posing, the background showcases the corner of a photo frame which fans believe consists of an old black and white image of Ben and Jennifer riding a bike.

The photo reportedly is the one that was first published in March 2003’s issue of Vanity Fair, from the time when the duo was going out. The black-and-white photo shows Affleck riding the motorcycle while Lopez, dressed in jeans and is holding on to the actor as she sits behind him on the bike.

The portrait featuring Ben and JLo must hold a special place for the duo given that as per The Independent, it was captured by late photographer Herb Ritts after the duo's 2002 engagement following which Affleck was featured as Vanity Fair’s cover star.

With Affleck and Lopez's rekindled romance, it looks like fans too are on a nostalgia journey and like this portrait, we bet more Bennifer throwback moments are about to go viral soon.

