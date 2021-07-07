Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Hamptons getaway was all about having a great time with 'friends and family'

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck shared sunset walks and a lot of family time with JLo's kids during Hamptons getaway revealed an E! insider.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck enjoyed their fourth of July weekend together and it seemed like the couple had the greatest time as they bonded with family and friends. The couple first headed for a trip to Disneyland where Ben and JLo were accompanied by their kids and looked like they had the perfect time as a blended family. Later, the couple was spotted holding each other in an embrace while taking a stroll in the Hamptons.

As per E!, Lopez twins Max and Emme, 13 also accompanied the couple to Hamptons. As per an E! source, the couple spent a "low-key" weekend in the Hamptons which consisted of spending time at the beach and relaxing by the pool. The duo reportedly also hosted a few friends during their vacay.

Revealing details about their holiday, a source informed E!, "They had some friends over and took a walk at sunset along the water."

Ben and JLo's pictures also recently went viral which showed them getting cosy during a stroll together where they were seen twinning in tan outfits.

According to the E! source, the couple enjoyed their time on the East Coast and said, "JLo and Ben seemed to enjoy being on the east coast and spending time at her beautiful home. It was a nice change of scene for them and a great time with friends and family."

Recently, during her appearance on Apple Music 1's The Zane Lowe Show, Lopez revealed that she is at her happiest and said, "This is it. I've never been better." The singer, who split from fiance Alex Rodriguez in April this year, soon rekindled her romance with former flame Ben Affleck.

