Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Vegas Wedding: JLo ties the knot wearing a dress from an 'old movie'

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck left their fans surprised as the duo tied the knot at a little chapel in Vegas on July 17. The singe broke the big news via her newsletter On the JLo. Sharing a few photos of the ceremony, Lopez called it a dream wedding as she revealed details about how the couple decided to it and fulfil their love story.

Sharing details of her wedding on the newsletter, JLo spoke about her wedding gown and it was surprising for fans to hear how it wasn't any custom designer dress but rather a gown from an old movie. Revealing how the couple got ready for their wedding, Lopez wrote, "So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives."

Further in the post, she also thanked the little chapel saying, "Thank you to the Little White Wedding chapel for letting me use the break room to change while Ben changed in the men’s room." The couple who got engaged earlier this year rekindled their romance in 2021 after the called off her engagement with ex-Alex Rodriguez.

Jennifer and Ben were first set to tie the knot in the early 2000s when the couple began dating after meeting on the set of their film Gigli. The couple also announced their engagement in 2002 but called it off a year later after they split.

