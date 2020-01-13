Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are giving each other the cold shoulder ahead of Super Bowl 2020 Halftime Show?

With just a few weeks to go for the show, reports of some unwanted drama between Lopez and Shakira seems to have surfaced.

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira made headlines last year when it was revealed that the two pop stars will be performing for the Super Bowl 2020 Halftime Show. The powerhouse of talents will be coming together to perform on February 2. With just a few weeks to go for the show, reports of some unwanted drama between Lopez and Shakira seems to have surfaced. According to a report in PopCulture, things aren't going according to plan for the award-winning singers and interactions have been "icy."

Turns out, Lopez and Shakira might be giving each other the cold shoulder due to the restricted time they each have to perform. Quoting celebrity columnist Love B Scott, the publication mentioned, "As usual with these Super Bowl performances, the performers are having trouble fitting their set into the time constraints. Right now, the halftime show in the works is running way longer than the allotted time. The NFL, along with the powers-that-be are trying to solve the issue," a source told Scott.

The insider also revealed that the two stars were set to perform a 'significant' part of the show together. However, they may now just come together towards the end of the show. "As of now, they're just planning to appear briefly together at the end of the set. There isn't any real feud, but there's definitely a chill in the air between the two stars," the insider added. The reason for the cold vibes may also be because Lopez was initially under the impression that the halftime show was all her's.

