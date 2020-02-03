Jennifer Lopez and Shakira give a bewitching performance during Super Bowl Halftime Show: View Pics and Video

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira gave a super sizzling performance during the first all Latin Super Bowl Halftime Show. Check out the photos and the video right here.

Jennifer Lopez & Shakira bewitched the audience with their super dazzling, first all Latin Super Bowl Halftime Show performance. Their too-hot-to-handle dance moves, crowd surfing, and pole dancing were some of the OMG things that took place. For the unversed, the event happened on February 2, 2020, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida and it was a part of Super Bowl LIV. Another showstoppers of the event was Reggaeton artists Bad Bunny and J Balvin. Yes, you read it right!. They had also popped up and joined the stars. This is not all, Lopez's 11-year-old daughter, Emme and a children's choir sang "Born in the U.S.A." and "Let's Get Loud" as well. One of the major highlights of the show was Lopez's costume. At one point, she had wrapped herself in both Puerto Rican and American flags and showed off her cultural roots.

Before the event JLo had taken to her Instagram to tease about her and Shakira's performance. She wrote," So excited to share the stage with you tonight @Shakira!,Let's show the world what two little Latin girls can do. #LetsGetLoud #GirlPower #SuperBowlLIV #SBLIV." Many celebs and commoners are taking to their social media handles to applaud their performances. Lady Gaga wrote,"@JLo and @shakira and all the special guests were so incredible!!! What a fun halftime show I danced and smiled the whole time. Such powerful sexy women!!!! On camera and off!!!!! Love you beautiful sexy talented women #SuperBowlHalftimeShow #SuperBowl." Singer P!nk wrote, "Yes! Halftime was JOY!!!!!!!!! Yes!!!!! @shakira @JLo everything that’s yes."

Check out the photos right here:

What are your views on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Watch the video right below:

