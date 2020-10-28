  1. Home
Jennifer Lopez & Armie Hammer land lead role in Shotgun Wedding; Makers say the duo has ‘infectious chemistry’

Jennifer Lopez has teamed up with Armie Hammer for Lionsgate’s upcoming action-comedy movie Shotgun Wedding. Scroll down for the details on this new project.
2462 reads Mumbai
Jennifer Lopez & Armie Hammer land lead role in Shotgun Wedding; Makers say the duo has 'infectious chemistry'
Music icon Jennifer Lopez and Rebbeca star Armie Hammer are reportedly set to star in Lionsgate’s action-comedy Shotgun Wedding. According to reports via Deadline, Pitch Perfect‘s Jason Moore will direct from a screenplay by Mark Hammer and Liz Meriwether. Mandeville’s Todd Lieberman and David Hoberman, who produced Lionsgate’s hit film Wonder, will produce.  Ryan Reynolds is also executive producing along with George Dewey. 

 

Erin Westerman, President of Production for Lionsgate’s Motion Picture Group spoke to Deadline and said: “Jennifer and Armie’s irresistible magnetism, separately and together, make them the perfect pairing for this action-comedy.” “They are both incredibly funny actors that can also deliver on the action, but what sets this movie apart is the way their infectious chemistry commands the screen. You can’t take your eyes off them,” he added.

 

The film follows Darcy (Lopez) and Tom (Hammer), who gather their lovable but very opinionated families for the ultimate destination wedding just as the couple begin to get cold feet. And if that wasn’t enough of a threat to the celebration, suddenly everyone’s lives are in danger when the entire party is taken into hostage.

 

In case you missed it, Lopez will next be seen in highly-anticipated rom-com Marry Me opposite Owen Wilson. While Hammer is coming off the Netflix thriller Rebecca which also stars Lily James.

 

ALSO READ: Jennifer Lopez reveals who's the man behind her peeping in through the window in her gym selfie

Credits :Deadline, Getty Images

