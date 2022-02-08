Jennifer Lopez believes her rekindled romance with Ben Affleck won't end in heartbreak this time; Here's why

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are deeply in love and it's evident from the way the couple has been spending time together as well as the way they have spoken about each other. The duo's rekindled romance became the highlight of 2021 and ever since fans have been hoping that this time Bennifer will be an endgame and it seems Lopez also believes the same.

In her recent interview with Rolling Stone magazine, the singer spoke about several things including her upcoming film Marry Me and mainly, her romance with Ben Affleck. The singer has maintained that one of the best things about her relationship with Affleck now, compared to their 2000s romance is that they are much "older and wiser."

While speaking with Rolling Stone, JLo seemed to hint that this time their relationship won't end in heartbreak and that a public breakup is something that they both believe will not happen this time. Speaking about the same, she said, "I don't think we would have got back together if we thought that was where it was headed. We feel like what we found again is so much more important, and how we protect that and how we live our lives — what to share, what not to share — is the balance that we have now, the benefit of experience and the wisdom that we gained over the years."

The actress also touched upon how media glare was partly responsible for destroying their relationship the first time. Ben and Jennifer were previously engaged during their relationship from 2002 to early 2004. Years later, the couple reunited last spring.

