Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck aka Bennifer indulge in a 'snuggle' session while out for a walk in the Hamptons

After spending family time with their kids at Hollywood's Universal Studios, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck jetted off to the Hamptons over the weekend.

If there's one good thing coming out of 2021 for Hollywood couples enthusiasts, amidst the never-ending breakup news, it's the return of Jennifer Lopez, 51, and Ben Affleck, 48, aka Bennifer 2.0. After spending some quality family time with both their children - JLo's twins Emme Maribel and Maximilian David, 13, with ex-husband Marc Anthony and Ben's kids; daughters Violet Anne, 15, Seraphina Rose, 12, and son Samuel Garner, 9, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner - at Hollywood's Univeral Studios on July 2, Jennifer and Ben jetted off to the Hamptons a day later.

According to photos obtained by People, enjoying a romantic stroll, the couple stepped out in casually coordinated beige ensembles and white sneakers with their arms around each other. Lopez leaned her head on Affleck's strong shoulder as the former Batman actor star kissed his ladylove on her forehead. According to People, the Shotgun Wedding star and the Deep Water star appeared to be inseparable while sharing a kiss during their PDA-filled walk. The cuddling session between the rekindled lovebirds would definitely make Bennifer fans giddy with excitement.

Interestingly, the pair were not all alone as they were joined by JLo's producing partner Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and husband Dan Thomas.

What do you have to say about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck getting back together? Share your honest, personal thoughts on Bennifer 2.0 with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Lopez says new song's on not being afraid of change amid Alex Rodriguez breakup & Ben Affleck romance

In an earlier report by People, a source shared how Ben "always looks very happy when he is with Jen" while another source disclosed about Lopez that "she spends as much time with Ben as possible."

Meanwhile, JLo's highly-awaited new single with Rauw Alejandro titled Cambia El Paso drops today, i.e. July 5.

Share your comment ×