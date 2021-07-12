Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck aka Bennifer's recent lunch date with their children saw them be 'a happy family'

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were "laughing, smiling and engaged in fun conversation" with their kids; JLo's daughter Emme, 13, and Ben's son Samuel, 9, during their recent shopping trip and lunch date.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's children, with their respective exes Marc Anthony and Jennifer Garner, seem to be quite welcoming of Bennifer 2.0! During their July 9 shopping trip and lunch date in Los Angeles, JLo and Ben, along with the former's daughter Emme, 13, and the latter's son Samuel, 9, were the epitome of "a happy family," according to E! News, via an eyewitness.

As per the eyewitness, the group along with another woman, "enjoyed an afternoon lunch at the Brentwood Country Mart" as they "sat outdoors in the patio and enjoyed lots of food from various shops." Jennifer, in particular, was ecstatic to explore "one of Ben's go-to neighborhood spots" During their lunch date, Lopez "rubbed her hand on" Affleck's "back as the kids talked." The source further divulged, "Everyone was laughing, smiling and engaged in fun conversation. They looked like a happy family. People respected their space and they were able to enjoy a peaceful lunch.

"Sam came over to his dad for a big hug before they got up to leave. As they walked around, Ben and Jen wrapped their arms around each other and looked so happy," the insider concluded.

It's interesting to note; while Jennifer and Ben have been spotted publically with Emme, her twin brother Maximilian and Samuel, on several occasions, Bennifer are yet to have been seen out with Affleck's daughters Violet, 15, and Seraphina, 12.

Nevertheless, we're loving Bennifer's Modern Family bond!

