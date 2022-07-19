Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck aka Bennifer's wedding rushed due to JLo's worry of the actor getting 'cold feet'?

In the glamorous, ever-changing world of Hollywood, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's wedding is the biggest news of the week, maybe even year! In what came as a pleasant surprise to everyone, Bennifer got married at a drive-through wedding chapel in Las Vegas, prompt style with J. Lo's twins Emme and Max, 14, and Affleck's daughter Seraphina, 13, said to be in attendance.

As Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's wedding is getting a whole lot of love from Bennifer fans, given the intimate, romantic ceremony, a well-placed Hollywood source informed the New York Post, via Page Six, the alleged reason for the rushed nuptials: "[Lopez] has been ready to get married since the night that Ben proposed. She wanted to lock this down and remove any chance for cold feet ASAP!" Interestingly, the insider also claimed that Ben Affleck told ex-wife Jennifer Garner (who spent a relaxing weekend in Lake Tahoe, California around the same time as Bennifer's nuptials) about the big day "only Friday at the earliest," which is a day before Bennifer's wedding on July 16. "It was very, very minimally planned in advance and was largely spur of the moment. Violet stayed home because she's extremely loyal to her mom."

While this definitely does come as a surprise, the romantic wedding snaps are enough to make us believe in Bennifer endgame!

Meanwhile, Page Six also revealed that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are still on cloud nine post their Las Vegas wedding, as the newlyweds celebrated with pizza and Diet Coke while heading back to LA on a private jet, in the early hours of Sunday morning, i.e. July 17. It was on J. Lo's newsletter OnTheJLo that the multi-hyphenate confirmed that she was married to Ben Affleck, revealing the sweetest details about Bennifer's dream wedding.

