Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck to buy USD 50 million Escrow estate ahead of plans to move in together: Report

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are reportedly taking the next step. According to TMZ, the couple is all set to move in together soon and have reportedly also locked down on their property for the same. As per reports, Ben and JLo are finalising a property in Escrow that is reportedly worth a whopping USD 50 million in the Bel-Air area of LA.

According to TMZ, the said property is spread across 20,000 square foot estate and consists of 10 bedrooms and 17 bathrooms. The estate also consists of multiple kitchens and added highlights include a theatre, gym, a pool and several other facilities. It also reportedly promises a gorgeous city view and it seems the couple have finalised the same for their blended family to stay together.

Lopez shares twins Max and Emme, 14, with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while the Affleck three children, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, from his prior marriage to Jennifer Garner. It was previously reported that the couple was looking for a bigger home to accommodate their blended family and had been eager to move in with their kids.

After rekindling their romance last year, it looks like Bennifer are ready to take the big step. The duo has previously spoken in separate interviews about how happy they are to have gotten a second chance in their relationship. The couple got together in April last year after Lopez broke off her engagement with Alex Rodriguez. Ever since getting back together, Jennifer and Ben have made several public appearances together including at red carpet events where they have flaunted their rekindled romance.

