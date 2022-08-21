Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck Georgia Wedding: Newlyweds seal it with a kiss in presence of their kids

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck sealed it with a kiss at their second wedding as the duo tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Georgia. Lopez walked down the aisle in a gorgeous white gown and the newlyweds also shared a dreamy kiss after their wedding in the presence of their children who also attended the wedding and also walked down the aisle.

As per photos shared by Page Six, Lopez and Affleck could be seen sharing a sweet kiss as they said "I do" in the luxe ceremony that was also attended by their family and friends. The couple who were dressed in stunning white ensembles — kissed in various locations on the actor’s massive estate as photographers captured the romantic moments while their five collective children looked on. The blended family seemed to have shared the happiest moment together during the wedding.

It was previously also reported by Page Six that the ceremony was officiated by celebrity life coach and spiritual podcaster, Jay Shetty while the event planning for the luxury wedding was done by Colin Cowie who was hired to create the multi-day celebration at Affleck's reported 87-acre property. At the second wedding, it was a delight to see Ben and Jennifer's blended family come together which includes, Affleck's three children, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Sam, 11 and Lopez's fraternal twins, Emme and Max, whom they share with their former partners Jennifer Garner and Marc Anthony respectively.

Lopez and Affleck's second wedding took place nearly a month after they eloped to Las Vegas to tie the knot.

