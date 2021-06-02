Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck indulge in comfortable cuddling during date night; Not shy of being affectionate

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's PDA game was strong during their recent date night in West Hollywood, Los Angeles. Read the reported inside details about Bennifer's romantic time below.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's romance is heating up in Los Angeles! Bennifer, who reconciled last month, were spotted getting cosy during a date night at the Pendry Hotel in West Hollywood on Monday, i.e. May 31. Sharing inside details about Jennifer and Ben's romantic date was an eyewitness, who revealed to E! News that the pair enjoyed dinner at the rooftop restaurant Merois and had company; JLo's manager Benny Medina and movie producer Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas.

"Ben had his arm around Jennifer at dinner and they weren't shy about being affectionate. He looked great and seemed very happy. She also looked happy and kept leaning into him," the eyewitness disclosed about the couple's PDA game being strong. Moreover, a source further divulged how "comfortable and relaxed together" Bennifer looked as they even cuddled at the table. The foursome is said to have had a blast enjoying the fun meal. "He mixed in well with her friends and seemed very comfortable talking to them and making conversation. They all had a lot of laughs and a great time," the eyewitness added.

While exiting the hotel post their dinner date, Lopez and Ben were captured walking hand in hand to the car as the Shotgun Wedding star even adorably rested her head on the Deep Water star's shoulder. The pair left the venue in the same car. Jennifer looked pretty layering a barbie pink turtleneck top with a warm brown winter jacket as she accessorised the look with hoop earrings and settled for a messy bun. On the other hand, Ben looked dapper in a grey sweater, matching tee, black leather jacket and matching jeans combo along with white sneakers.

As for Bennifer's romance, a source close to Jennifer updated that Lopez "is crazy about" Affleck. "He spoils her with love and is very witty and charming. He's a man's man, and she finds him so attractive and strong. She's in it for the long term and sees her future with him," the source concluded.

We're totally rooting for Jen and Ben to make it work, this time around!

