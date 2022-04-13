Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck to keep their wedding plans private, avoid media attention; REVEALS Source

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are planning to keep their wedding ceremony a private event. Following the exciting announcement of their engagement, after they reignited their relationship last year, Bennifer fans were over the moon. On Saturday, the Marry Me actress revealed in her newsletter that she and Affleck were now engaged for a second time since 2004.

According to a source report by Page Six, the couple is planning to not announce their wedding date or any other related information after the first time when the couple broke off their engagement in 2004 due to excessive media interference. The source revealed, "They will just do it and then announce." Back in 2002 when the pair had first gotten engaged, they had to postpone their wedding ceremony in 2003 after they went as far as arranging "decoy brides" for the event to keep the media interest at bay.

Meanwhile, the couple also released a statement at the time that read, "Due to the excessive media attention surrounding our wedding, we have decided to postpone the date." The statement continued, "When we found ourselves seriously contemplating hiring three separate ‘decoy brides’ at three different locations, we realized that something was awry. We began to feel that the spirit of what should have been the happiest day of our lives could be compromised."

As for their wedding plans in 2022, the couple is planning to keep it away from the eye of the media. From where the ceremony will be to when it will take place, all details are to be kept private for the sake of their union this time around. The source also mentioned that Jlo, who broke her engagement with Alex Rodriguez before rekindling her romance with Affleck, is not looking to "jinx" things this time. The insider then added, "Friends will be invited to something like a birthday and then it will turn out to be a wedding and they will get married in front of like 30, 40 people."

