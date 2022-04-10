Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck 'not talking about a wedding' after engagement announcement; Source REVEALS

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are engaged, once again! The recently reunited couple had been sparking engagement rumours since earlier this year as the whole internet was waiting for the iconic couple to once again be engaged after nearly two decades of breaking their engagement the first time, back in 2004. The actress announced her soon-to-be-wed status via her newsletter.

In the newsletter, the 52-year-old actress showed off her gorgeous green ring to her inner circle. A source close to Lopez told People that she had been fawning over the ring on a constant and said that she absolutely loves her ring and can't take her eyes off of it. However, the source opened up about the pair's plans for their wedding and added that the couple is "not talking about a wedding" as of yet. The insider went on and remarked, "It's very cute to see how excited she is."

The source also added that now-fiance Ben Affleck makes Lopez incredibly happy. They also noted that the reconnected pair wanted to keep their engagement to themselves for a few days before announcing the news to the public. As for the fans, they have all been over the moon since the couple revealed the news as they were anticipating this outcome since April 2021 when the couple first started sparking reconciliation rumours.

Meanwhile, in a previous newsletter, Jlo shared why the colour green was of such importance to her. She disclosed that green was her lucky colour and whenever something amazing in her life was happening she was wearing green.

