Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck reportedly ‘plan on spending the holidays together’ amid busy schedules

Bennifer aka Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are reportedly looking forward to spending the holidays together, with all their kids, despite having separate and busy schedules. The duo is set to make more time for each other amid having work right before the holidays, People reports.

According to a source, via People, the stunning couple, who recently made their relationship red carpet official at MET Gala 2021 has been finding ways to see each other more often, and are set to make plans with each other and their kids during the holidays. The couple “have months of work coming up” but “plan on spending the holidays together,” the source, via People has reported.

The insider, via People, has also pointed out that the duo will ‘get a break’ but for JLo, “Christmas is all about the kids”, and she tries to make it “very special for them.” People’s source has also noted that since JLo loves Christmas and Ben wants to be with his kids too, the couple would require to plan more. “They haven't made any specific holiday decisions yet and are still working it all out,” the source, via People, noted.

Previously, Lopez and Affleck had made their relationship Insta-official with a yacht tour on the Jenny From the Block singer’s 52nd birthday. Since then, they have appeared in several events together, and Ben was even spotted browsing wedding rings with his mother and son Samuel. Jennifer Lopez has twins named Emme and Max,13, and Affleck has two daughters Violet, 15, and Seraphina, 12, and a son named Samuel, 9.

