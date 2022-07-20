Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck shed tears as they exchanged vows during Vegas wedding, claims chapel employee

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck left fans surprised after they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas over the July 17 weekend. Lopez broke the news in her newsletter and also dropped photos from their simplistic wedding that celebrated the couple's love story. More details about their wedding are now being reported by a chapel employee.

As reported by People, new details about Lopez and Affleck's wedding emerged as chapel coordinator Kenosha Booth informed the portal about some new details about the wedding. While JLo revealed in her newsletter that she walked down the aisle wearing a dress from an old movie, the chapel coordinator further also informed the song that the singer walked down the aisle to which was, Here Comes the Bride.

Revealing how it was an emotional ceremony for Ben and Jennifer, Booth further told People, "It was beautiful. Some tears were shed by them both" as they exchanged self-penned vows and simple wedding bands at the altar. Lopez was later seen flaunting her wedding ring in an Instagram photo she posted that showcased her wrapped up in blankets while posing cosily in a no-make-up look.

The low-key wedding saw Lopez wear two dresses including one white off-the-shoulder Zuhair Murad gown. In her newsletter, Lopez expressed her happiness about tying the knot with Affleck and wrote, "When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is one another and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving and good to one another. We had that. And so much more. Best night of our lives."

