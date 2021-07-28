Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's exes Marc Anthony, Jennifer Garner 'supportive' of their rekindled romance?

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck seemingly confirmed their romance recently after JLo shared a cosy photo of the duo in her birthday post. While they are currently vacationing together in Italy, a source close to them has informed Entertainment Tonight that things are getting "serious" between the two. Well, all the signs have already been pointing at their rekindled romance going all too well considering JLo was recently spotted wearing a "BEN" necklace.

In the meantime, it seems Lopez and Affleck's exes have also been "supportive" of their reunion. As per an ET source, "Jen Garner and Marc Anthony are continuing to be supportive and there doesn't seem to be any ill will across the board. They all just want what's best for each other and their families."

Ever since Ben and Jennifer got together, the two have been making sure to spend enough time together as a family as well and have been bonding with each other's kids. From heading to Disneyland together to grabbing lunches and shopping trips, Affleck and Lopez's kids have accompanied the duo on their recent outings. Hence it seems, not only Jennifer Garner and Marc Anthony, but the kids also seem to be on board for Bennifer's relationship.

The source also added that when it comes to giving a second chance to their relationship following their 2004 split, Ben and Jennifer feel this is the right time for them to have gotten back together. As per the source, "They couldn't be more in agreement. They feel at this point in their lives they were undeniably made for each other."

