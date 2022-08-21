Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck's Georgia Wedding: Matt Damon and wife Luciana, Kevin Smith attend the ceremony

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot for the second time after their impromptu Vegas wedding in Georgia on Saturday. It was a lavish ceremony as the couple wed on Affleck's massive estate in Georgia and the ceremony saw the couple's family and friends in attendance. Guests were seen sporting white for the gorgeous wedding ceremony.

Among major celebrity guests who made their way to the wedding included Ben's best friend Matt Damon and his wife Luciana. Also seen at the ceremony was director Kevin Smith. According to People, the guest list also included Clerks actor Jason Mewes and wife Jordan Monsanto, top Hollywood talent agent Patrick Whitesell and his wife model Pia Miller. The wedding ceremony was officiated by Jay Shetty.

It was previously also reported that couple's kids were going to be a part of the ceremony. Ben shares three kids including daughters Violet and Seraphina and son Samuel with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. Also, Jennifer shares her twins Max and Emme with ex Marc Anthony.

As per Page Six, the extravagant wedding plans reported included details about a firework truck that was seen trying to gain access to the property and also a no-fly zone had been established around the home in anticipation of a large display. It was also reported via The Post that a neighbour revealed about preparations for the three-day wedding celebration beginning since July. Bennifer announced their Vegas wedding last month after getting engaged earlier this year. The couple rekindled their romance after nearly two decades last year.

