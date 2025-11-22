Jennifer Lopez blows kisses to paparazzi as she lands in India for a wedding; Watch video

The opulent wedding of Netra Mantena, daughter of Orlando-based billionaire and Ingenus Pharmaceuticals CEO Padmaja and Rama Raju Mantena, and entrepreneur Vamsi Gadiraju has garnered significant public attention. Today, Jennifer Lopez also touched down in India for the glittering celebration.

Jennifer Lopez waved at the paparazzi and blew them a flying kiss when they greeted her and said, “Welcome to India.” The American pop sensation was seen in a long, brown fur coat and sunglasses. She headed straight to her car after waving to the media. Watch her strutting at the airport below.

Everything you need to know about the extravagant wedding

The wedding festivities began with the Sangeet ceremony at The Leela Palace in Udaipur on 21 November. Reportedly, Justin Bieber is also performing at Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju’s wedding festivities. Bollywood personalities, including Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, and Jacqueline Fernandez, enlivened the stage. Dutch DJ and record producer Tiësto was also seen engaging guests with his music. Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju are all set to tie the knot on November 23 in Udaipur.

Several videos from the Udaipur festivities have circulated online. One clip shows filmmaker Karan Johar assuming the role of host, while another captures Ranveer Singh dancing to “Aankh Marey” from Simmba and encouraging guests to join him on the dance floor. He was also seen performing to “What Jhumka?” from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani alongside Donald Trump Jr.’s partner.

