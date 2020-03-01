Jennifer Lopez breaks her silence on Oscars snub for Hustlers: I felt like I let everyone down a little bit

Inspite of having a tremendous 2019, Jennifer Lopez confided in Oprah Winfrey that she felt "sad" post her Oscars 2020 snub in the Supporting Actress category for her career-best performance as Ramona in Hustlers. Read below to know what JLo had to share on the same.

One of the biggest snubs, when it comes to the Oscars 2020 nominations was the exclusion of frontrunner Jennifer Lopez in the Supporting Actress category for her scene-stealing role as Ramona in Hustlers. When the Lorene Scafaria directorial made its festival rounds, media touted a potential Oscar win for JLo in the Supporting Actress category. While said category was eventually dominated by Laura Dern for her performance in Marriage Story, Jennifer wasn't even nominated to begin with! One wonders what JLo must have felt like, not getting her well-deserved first Oscar nomination for Hustlers.

While sitting for a candid chat with Oprah Winfrey for her Oprah’s 2020 Vision Tour, the 50-year-old actress broke her silence on the Oscar snub sharing, via The Hollywood Reporter, "I was sad, I was a little sad because there was a lot of buildup to it. There were so many articles, I got so many good notices — more than ever in my career — and there was a lot of 'She's going to get nominated for an Oscar, it's going to happen if it doesn’t you're crazy.'"

Check out Jennifer Lopez and Oprah Winfrey's candid photo from Oprah's 2020 Vision Tour below:

"I’m reading all the articles going, 'Oh my god, could this happen?' And then it didn’t and I was like 'Ouch,' it was a little bit of a letdown. Also, I felt like my whole team — most of my team has been with me for years, 20, 25 years — and I think they had a lot of hopes on that and they wanted it too, so I felt like I let everyone down a little bit," JLo added.

However, Jennifer re-examined her 2019 accomplishments and asked herself why she was sad, especially after having the most amazing year of your life. "You just had the biggest opening of a movie in your career, you just walked the runway in Milan and had a fashion moment [in her iconic Versace dress], you’re doing the Super Bowl in a couple of weeks," Lopez noted her accomplishments

"And you want people’s validation. You want people to say you did a good job, and I realized, 'No you don’t need that, you do this because you love it. I don’t need this award right here to tell me that I am enough,'" JLo concluded.

We could all learn from JLo!

ALSO READ: Jennifer Lopez & Shakira's sizzling Super Bowl 2020 performance leaves Priyanka Chopra SPEECHLESS

Do you think Jennifer Lopez deserved an Oscar nomination for Hustlers? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Read More