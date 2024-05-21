Jennifer Lopez Briefly Name-Drops Ben Affleck During Jimmy Kimmel Live Amid Divorce Rumors; Here’s What Atlas Star Said

Evergreen actress Jennifer Lopez briefly talked about Ben Affleck on Jimmy Kimmel Live! amid speculation that there is tension in their marriage. During an appearance on the late-night talk show on Monday, May 20, JLo shared a story with host Jimmy Kimmel about being in awe when meeting Barbra Streisand for the first time.

The actress mentioned her husband Affleck and told Kimmel that Streisand commented on her engagement ring at the time and that he had given it to her years ago when the duo were previously engaged in 2004 and called it quits ahead of their wedding. Lopez recalled Streisand's remark about the ring, saying it was a big diamond and she nervously agreed.

Are things not going well between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck?

Recent reports claim that the couple has hit a rough patch in their marriage. They were seen together in public for the first time since March 30th, on May 16th. Three days later, they were seen wearing their wedding rings.

In April and May, Jennifer Lopez filmed a movie called Kiss of the Spiderwoman, spent time in New York promoting her new Netflix movie called Atlas, and attended the 2024 Met Gala without a date. Affleck stayed on the West Coast to film a movie called The Accountant 2. Affleck also recently went to Netflix's live event called Roast of Tom Brady by himself. The couple has been married for nearly two years now. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

More details on Jennifer Lopez's upcoming tour

Towards the end of the show, Kimmel asked Lopez if her children would be joining her tour, This Is Me... Lopez, who shares 16-year-old twins Max and Emme with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, said that it's awkward for the teenagers to witness her perform live and do all the sexy things when they see her without the glam at home as their mother.

Advertisement

Furthermore, when Kimmel asked if she does sexy things at home, Lopez responded, "I do sexy things at home sometimes, but they don’t know about that." Lopez's latest tour is in support of her latest album, This Is Me... Now, which was released on February 16 and acts as a sequel to her 2002 album This Is Me... Then.

ALSO READ: ‘It Was So Hard’: Kevin Costner Opens Up On His Struggles To Finance Horizon: An American Saga

What Rule Did Chris Hemsworth Break At Met Gala 2024? Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga Actor Reveals