Jennifer Lopez broke up with Alex Rodriguez over trust issues? ‘Won’t tolerate fear of cheating between them’

Since Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s breakup, the media has been going crazy trying to figure out what led to the split, and who initiated the split. If you don’t know, the engaged couple officially called it quits last week. Recently, an insider and a friend of Jennifer‘s spoke to People magazine about the reason why they split up. “She insisted on it. There are too many issues that are unresolved,” the friend said. Why did JLo end things? The friend said that she couldn’t “trust” him.

“Whether or not he has cheated doesn’t matter,” another source added. “She won’t tolerate the fear of it in the air between them.” There had been cheating rumours circulating. “She has been pretty miserable and didn’t think it was in her best interests to stay with Alex,” the friend continued. “They will try to be friends, and there is respect there,” the source continued. “But they are definitely going their separate ways.” “Jennifer has been in these difficult situations before. She is not one to sit around and cry,” the friend added. “Her kids make her the happiest. She is doing well.” She shares 13-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

If you didnt know, in the weeks leading up to their split, Alex Rodriguez was linked to reality TV star Madison LeCroy. These two were linked to be having an affair while A-rod was still dating Jennifer.

