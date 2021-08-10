Jennifer Lopez, BTS, The Weeknd, & more to perform at 'Global Citizen Live' 24 hour special

Global Citizen has announced an exciting lineup for Global Citizen Live 2021, a 24-hour live broadcast to air on September 25 in order to aid pandemic recovery all over the world. Some big names from the music industry are set to perform on the show including BTS, Billie Eilish, The Weeknd, and a new name has been added, which is Jennifer Lopez. Artists Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, and Alessia Cara are also set to perform at the special event.

“It is very important to me to be a part of this historic event to spread awareness and encourage action toward helping the people of Ethiopia during this devastating humanitarian crisis they are faced with,” The Weeknd said, via ET Canada. Stating that it will be ‘an honour’ for him to perform, the singer also emphasized on helping to “bring support to these citizens [of Ethiopia] who are suffering so severely.” The event will also witness the participation of Ed Sheeran, Doja Cat, Demi Lovato, DJ Snake, Lizzo, Coldplay, Adam Lambert, Lorde, H.E.R., Andrea Bocelli, Angélique Kidjo, Burna Boy, Christine and the Queens, Davido, Duran Duran, Femi Kuti, Green Day, Hugh Jackman & Deborra-Lee Furness, Keith Urban, Lang Lang, Rag’n’Bone Man, Ricky Martin, the Lumineers, Tiwa Savage, and Usher.

According to Katie Hill, SVP, Global Citizen, via ET Canada, Jennifer Lopez’s involvement had previously secured “26 million COVID-19 vaccine doses” during the Vax Live Campaign. However, Global Citizen has revealed to be “thrilled” to welcome Lopez as one of the guest performers for September 25th.

According to ET Canada, the Vax Live event, which had Jennifer Lopez as one of the guests, had raised more than $300 million. Global Citizen Live aims at eradicating poverty with the help of people, governments, corporations, and philanthropists.

