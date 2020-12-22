Jennifer Lopez to call off wedding with Alex Rodriguez? Recalls thinking ‘this is maybe not going to happen’

Jennifer Lopez recently opened up about the delays in her wedding with Alex Rodriguez and got candid about maybe not getting marries at all. Scroll down to see what she said.

Jennifer Lopez recently opened up about her relationship with fiance Alex Rodriguez in a brand new interview. The 51-year-old actress and singer appeared on Andy Cohen‘s SiriusXM show and got real about her much-anticipated wedding to the former baseball star, admitting that there was a thought that they would follow in the footsteps of Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, who opted not to get married despite being together for over 37 years. “We’ve talked about that for sure,” Jennifer shared. “I mean at our age, we’ve both been married before, it’s like, do we get married? Do we not? What does it mean for us?”

She added that the conversation always “comes down to like personal, like, what do you want to do? There’s definitely no rush though.” Jennifer spoke of her nuptials to Alex, saying, “it was really sad because we were supposed to get married in June and we had planned at all. So in March or April, we’re looking down the pipe and we’re going, ‘this is maybe not going to happen.’ Italy’s the worst place in the world. And we were going to get married in Italy. It was, yeah, it was like, I was like, ‘okay, we got to cancel everything.’ And we just started kind of like, and we had to put out all this money and all this stuff, we were like, we gotta cancel it. So we, we cancelled it. And then we try to regroup for later in the year, a few months ago. And I was like, ‘Nope, still not the right time.’ So it was just a little disappointing.”

“Then you just think to yourself, well, things will happen in their divine time in a way, but the same thing with like the Goldie thing and Kurt, you think, do you have to, should we, it just kind of gave us a moment to pause and think about it,” she adds. “I think it’s something that maybe is still important to us, but there’s no rush, you know, there’s no rush it’ll happen when it happens.”

