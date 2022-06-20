Jennifer Lopez calls Ben Affleck the 'most selfless daddy ever' in a sweet Father's Day tribute

Jennifer Lopez gave a rare glimpse into her and Ben Affleck's PDA-filled moments she dropped a new video post as a tribute to her beau on Father's Day. The video consisted of several sweet moments of Bennifer where the duo was seen smiling wide. Along with the Instagram reel, JLo also wrote the sweetest Father's Day message for Ben Affleck.

Praising the actor, Jennifer in the caption wrote, "Happy Father’s Day to the most caring, loving, affectionate, consistent and selfless Daddy ever. #HappyFathersDay my love. For my full Father’s Day post go."The video consisted of her song, Dear Ben from the 2003 album This Is Me … Then, playing in the background as the couple's sweet moments together played out including car rides, cuddles and also their red carpet appearances.

In the video, there was also clip which showcased Lopez talking about her blended family with Ben. While Lopez shares twins Emme and Max with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, Affleck, shares daughters Violet and Seraphina and his son, Samuel, with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

After rekindling their romance last year, Ben and Jennifer got engaged earlier this year and the singer broke the news via her newsletter for fans where she also gave a glimpse of her gorgeous ring. The couple were also spotted house-hunting in Beverly Hills after their engagement and reports suggested that the couple was looking for a massive property where their blended family can stay together. Recently, Lopez also walked the red carpet for her Netflix documentary Halftime's release.

