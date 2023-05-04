Jennifer Lopez calls hubby Ben Affleck a ‘wonderful father’; Reveals her twins Emme and Max love him

Jennifer Lopez, the Hollywood superstar is currently on a high in her personal life, after tying the knot with her long-time love, Ben Affleck. The couple, who were in a serious relationship and later broke up during the early 2000s. However, the couple rekindled their romance 20 years later and finally entered the wedlock. From their public appearances, it is evident that Jennifer Lopez has bonded well with Ben Affleck's children from his first marriage, while Ben Affleck developed a great relationship with her twins.

Jennifer Lopes heaps praises on Ben Affleck's parental skills

In her recent interaction with Today.com, Jennifer Lopez heaped praises on her husband Ben Affleck's excellent parental skills and stated that he is a 'wonderful' father. Interestingly, The Mother actress also revealed that her husband has bonded extremely well with her twin children Emme and Max, whom she shares with her ex-husband Mark Anthony. According to Lopez, Affleck has really stepped up to the challenge and has been a great 'father figure' to her kids.

"He’s fantastic. He really steps up to the challenge of what that is and what that means. And they love him. They love him. And they appreciate him, and so do I," stated the proud wife. "Well, he’s a wonderful, wonderful father. And a father figure to Max and Emme as well. Because he has his own three beautiful children, and then there’s us," added Jennifer Lopez.

The Lopez-Affleck family now

For the unversed, Ben Affleck is the father of three children - son Samuel Garner Affleck, and daughters Violet Affleck and Seraphina Rose Elizabeth Affleck, whom he shares with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner. Jennifer Lopez, on the other hand, is the mother of twin kids - daughter Emme Maribel Muniz and son Max Muniz, whom he shares with ex-husband Mark Anthony Muniz.

