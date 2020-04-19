Jennifer Lopez, Camila Cabello, Lady Gaga & others perform at the 'One World' concert amidst COVID 19 outbreak

Jennifer Lopez, Camila Cabello, Lady Gaga & many other stars came together virtually for Global Citizen's One World: Together at Home show amidst the Coronavirus pandemic.

Global Citizen's One World: Together at Home in partnership with WHO saw all the music stalwarts come together last evening in order to express gratitude towards people working on the frontline to combat the Coronavirus pandemic. The event co-organized by Lady Gaga, featured Jennifer Lopez, Shawn Mendes, Taylor Swift, Rolling Stones, Oprah Winfrey, Camila Cabello, Billie Joel, Usher, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, and many other stars. It aired online on Saturday at 8 pm with Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon hosting the 2-hours-long show.

While the world has come to a standstill during the Coronavirus spur and most of the concerts and events have been called off, Global Citizen brings a digital concert to keep the audience entertained amidst the pandemic. The music festival with big shots from the industry began the event on a high note and offered hope to the listeners through their heart-touching performances. From Lady Gaga to Taylor Swift, here are some of the singers who performed at the One World: Together at Home.

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez pulled off a spectacular performance in order to show support to the healthcare professionals battling the global Coronavirus pandemic. The 50-year-old sang Barbra Streisand‘s People to support the cause and keep the listeners in high spirits. Dressed in a black sweater, the singer sang her heart out and got applauded by the audience. "Thank you Global Citizen for having me be part of such a beautiful thing,” Lopez said before her performance. “You know there’s one thing that I realized more than anything during this whole time and it’s how much we all need each other," JLo said before her performance.

Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes

The sizzling couple raised the mercury levels once again as they performed a duet singing 'What a Wonderful World ' at One World: Together at Home Special. Together, they sat at the piano and showed off their incredible vocal range. Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes have been quarantining together at Camila's home in Florida. Earlier, the couple also featured on an Instagram Live concert for Global Citizen’s “Together at Home” series where Camila sang her song My Oh My while Shawn Mendes played the guitar.

Eddie Vedder

American musician, Eddie Vedder performed the solo version of 'River Cross' at the One World: Together at Home Special on Saturday. Dressed in a black shirt and black ballcap, surrounded by candles, Eddie sang Pearl Jam's Gigaton album song with his own groaning organ, giving his special touch to the song.

Céline Dion & Andrea Bocelli

Céline Dion and Andrea Bocelli joined forces for a breathtaking performance at the One World: Together at Home show. The show closed the show singing 'The Prayer' along with Lady Gaga, John Legend. The popular track that was originally recorded separately in English by Celine Dion and in Italian by Andrea Bocelli, once again was able to move the audience with its impactful beats.

Stevie Wonder

Stevie Wonder delivered a soul-stirring performance on Saturday at the One World: Together at Home show as a tribute to his late friend Bill Withers, who died on April 3. "During hardships like this, we have to lean on each other. My friend, the late Bill Withers, has the perfect song about that and I want us to remember him tonight," the Grammy-winning singer said. Stevie Wonder performed the 70s classic Lean on Me before he jumped on to his own hit Love’s In Need Of Love Today from his album Songs in the Key of Life.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift sang a song from her newly released album Lover at the One World show. The 30-year-old took over the screen as she began singing 'Soon You’ll Get Better', a song that she had written for her mother who has been fighting cancer for years. However, the lyrics of the song also hold true for countless people who are suffering from Coronavirus, for whom the show had been organized. While Taylor sat at the piano, she seemed to well up midway her performance.

Lady Gaga

The 34-year-old singer who co-organized the One World: Together at Home, reminded the audience to keep smiling as she sang a beautiful rendition of the song 'Smile' and wowed us with her amazing vocal range.

