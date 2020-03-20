Jennifer Lopez causes a Twitter meltdown after her home draws eerie similarities to the 'Parasite' home

Jennifer Lopez brought back memories of Parasite when she posted a video from her home. The singer has resorted to social distancing amid the Coronavirus outbreak.

The Coronavirus outbreak has led to Hollywood celebrities resorting to social distancing and self-isolation. Due to which, numerous stars are sharing videos with their families. This is also giving fans a great opportunity for fans to get an inside look into celeb homes like never before. One of the celeb homes that has become the talk of the internet is Jennifer Lopez's home. And it's all thanks to the South Korean Academy Award-winning movie Parasite. Before we go ahead, if you haven't watched Parasite yet, this article contains spoilers from the movie.

With that warning, here's what happened: So, Lopez took to Twitter and shared a video of her son Max taken in the house's backyard. The 12-year-old was seen riding a hoverboard while Jen offered him a drink. He makes his way on the hoverboard to Alex Rodriguez and pours him a drink. He then plays around the yard while JLo records his shenanigans.

"We can’t go out to any restaurants or anything but the service and entertainment here is pretty good... #StaySafe" she joked.

The hilarious tweet, which has over 5.5 million views, left the internet making numerous Parasite reference. A Twitter user retweeted the video and wrote, "please check your basement". Another fan commented on the video thread, "hi are you looking for an art therapist". Someone also confessed, "i thought this was a parasite meme."

Check out a few Parasite inspired reactions to JLo's home:

hi are you looking for an art therapist — (@ccIique) March 18, 2020

Here let me cut the cake. — Breonnick (@Breonnick_5) March 19, 2020

It's eerie — Grimace (@Grimace78453057) March 19, 2020

Wait a minute... pic.twitter.com/dyKsrktdL3 — The Proud Rebel (@The_Proud_Rebel) March 18, 2020

perhaps an english teacher — becca (@juulgguk) March 18, 2020

Did you find JLo's house similar to the one in Parasite? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

