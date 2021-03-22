Jennifer Lopez celebrates 24th anniversary of her breakthrough film Selena; Recalls essaying the Tejano icon

Jennifer Lopez's breakthrough film Selena completed 24 years since its release and the actress recalled what it was like playing the Tejano icon

Jennifer Lopez's acting career truly took off after she gave a memorable performance as Selena Quintanilla. As the film celebrated 24 years since its release, Lopez took to Instagram to celebrate the same as she shared a few throwback pictures and videos from the film. JLo also recalled how she essayed the role of the Tejano icon by observing the smallest of her details. The songstress said that she felt proud to have got a chance to be a part of Selena's legacy thanks to the film.

Sharing some amazing moments from the iconic film on her Instagram account, Lopez showed her excitement about the film marking its 24th anniversary. Further talking about how difficult it was for her to work on this film, Jennifer wrote, "When I was preparing for the role, I studied her tirelessly, her every step, her finger movements, her lips ... her infectious laugh...her expressions." The actress was also thankful for everyone who worked on the amazing project.

Selena was directed by Gregory Nava and released in 1997. Jennifer's performance in the film also got her a Golden Globe nomination. The film was based on Selena aka the Queen of Tejano. She was one of the first major female artists of the genre. Her biggest hits included Como La Flor, Bidi Bidi Bom Bom, which were recreated in the film starring Lopez.

Previously while speaking to ET, Lopez had also called Selena a "role model". She spoke about the iconic artist breaking barriers and also appreciated her for everything she did for the Latin community. Further speaking about getting to play Selena she said, "The movie, in that sense, can help in the same way, breaking down barriers in Hollywood [because] we've had so many problems getting good roles."

While Lopez surprised everyone with her stellar performance in Selena in the 90s, after that she has essayed several other challenging roles and gave amazing performances in films such as Maid Of Manhattan, Hustlers and more. Lopez is currently in the Dominican Republic, shooting for her upcoming project Shotgun Wedding. The film also stars Josh Duhamel and Lenny Kravitz.

ALSO READ: Amid PDA filled Caribbean reunion; are Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez still engaged?

Share your comment ×