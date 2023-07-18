Jennifer Lopez celebrates first wedding anniversary with Ben Affleck; drops snippet of album inspired by him

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck seem to be more in love than ever. With the couple constantly posting about each other on their social media, appreciating them as partners and parents, the two stars are joined at the hip. It was only recently that the couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary. After celebrating the wedding anniversary, JLo dropped hints about her upcoming single.

Jennifer Lopez celebrates first anniversary with Ben Affleck

One day after the couple's first anniversary at the Little White Chapel, Lopez commemorated her Las Vegas wedding with Ben Affleck on Instagram, while also hinting at her new single. She wrote, "One year since our Midnight Trip To Vegas… Go to On The JLo for a special surprise… #ThisIsMeNow." The singer also posted two snapshots of herself donning a white rhinestone-adorned minidress.

Jennifer wore the same dazzling dress on Sunday when she and 50-year-old Affleck went to Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica, California, to celebrate their anniversary. Later, the celebrated singer disclosed the song's lyrics in her ‘On the JLo newsletter’ and even treated her fans with a sneak peek of her singing the track.

In the video, the mother of two gazed into the camera, silently mouthing the lyrics that tie back to her wedding with the Batman actor in Las Vegas.

Lopez sings, "You whispered in my ear / Suggested we escape from here / Let's vanish into the night/ How 'bout a / Midnight trip to Vegas / Just you and me, my love / Kids in the back / Of a pink Cadillac / And we'll change in the bathroom."

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married last year

The couple secretly got married in Las Vegas last year. Lopez revealed in the newsletter, "We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient….Last night, we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world."

She continued, "Behind us, two men held hands and held each other. In front of us, was a young couple who made the three-hour drive from Victorville on their daughter's second birthday — all of us wanting the same thing — for the world to recognize us as partners and to declare our love to the world through the ancient and nearly universal symbol of marriage."

Meanwhile, the singer's new Album, This is Me...Now is reportedly a successor to her 2002 album This is Me...Then which was inspired by Affleck. The two had originally dated in 2002, and got engaged later that year. However, the couple broke up days before the wedding.

