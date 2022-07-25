Jennifer Lopez celebrates her 53rd birthday with hubby Ben Affleck in Paris after dropping her nude photoshoot

Jennifer Lopez left her fans stunned as she dropped a nude photoshoot of herself to launch her new brand on the occasion of her birthday. The singer who recently tied the knot with Ben Affleck in Las Vegas in the meantime has been spending her honeymoon in Paris and also ringed in her 53rd birthday at the city of love as reported by Page Six.

The couple were reportedly spotted heading out for a stroll together during their Paris stay. As reported by Page Six, the newlyweds looked smitten with each other and were also spotted cuddling up as they enjoyed walking in front of the Arc de Triomphe du Carrousel and the courtyard of the Louvre on Sunday. For her birthday outing, Lopez was seen wearing a gorgeous red dress with a keyhole neckline whereas Ben kept his look simple in a blue shirt.

In terms of her pre-birthday celebrations, it was reported by JLo and Affleck enjoyed a rooftop dinner at Plénitude at the Cheval Blanc hotel and also stopped for ice cream at Berthillon. The couple's honeymoon in Paris has been full of romance as the duo has been spotted hanging out together hand-in-hand and full of smiles.

The announcement of the duo tying the knot was made by Lopez in her newsletter where she spoke about the duo finally getting hitched after 20 years since they were first supposed to get married during their early 2000s relationship. After rekindling their romance last year, the couple had also announced their engagement earlier this year.

