Jennifer Lopez CLAPS BACK at troll who accused her of getting botox: Try spending time being more positive

Jennifer Lopez recently slammed a troll for accusing the entertainer of getting botox even though JLO has denied it many times in the past.

Jennifer Lopez recently slammed back at a commentator! The Ain’t Your Mama singer shared a post on Instagram today, where she was talking about her skincare, which is when a social media user took to the comment section and accused the actress and singer of getting botox. “But can I just mention that brows and forehead doesn’t move at all when you talk or try to express… you definitely have Botox. And tons of it. And it’s all good. Just saying,” the commenter wrote.

Jennifer Lopez then snapped back at the troll and said: “LOL thats just my face!!! ….For the 500 millionth time… I have never done Botox or any injectables or surgery!! Just sayin’. Get you some JLO BEAUTY and feel beautiful in your own skin!! And here is another JLO Beauty secret: try spending your time being more positive, kind and uplifting of others don’t spend your time trying to bring others down that will keep you youthful and beautiful too!!! Sending you love. #beautyfromtheinsideout #beautyhasnoexpirationdate.”

If you missed it, back in December 2020, Lopez revealed that she never got Botox. “I haven’t ever had Botox to this day,” the 51-year-old entertainer said during a Zoom call announcing her new skincare line via Page Six. “I’m not that person. I don’t have anything against people doing that; it’s just not my thing. I’m more about a natural approach to skincare … but I want [my products] to work. I want the hyaluronic acid in there. I want the things that are going to help, because I don’t want to have to go to the needles at some point. I’m not saying one day I won’t, but I haven’t yet.”

ALSO READ: Jennifer Lopez treated herself with a doughnut after delivering a stunning Super Bowl 2020 performance; WATCH

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×