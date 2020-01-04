Jennifer Lopez confesses she considered stripping when she started her career as a dancer

Jennifer Lopez, who has scored her first Golden Globe nomination for her role as Ramona in Hustlers, revealed that she had considered stripping when she started her career as a dancer. Read below to know more about what JLo had to share on the same.

Jennifer Lopez is currently on cloud nine, both personally and professionally. On the personal front, JLo is engaged to the love of her life Alex Rodriguez, as the two define what a modern family really looks like. In the professional front, Jennifer delivered her career-best performance as Ramona in Hustlers. Her electrifying performance garnered her a Golden Globe nomination (Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture), while there's major Oscar buzz as well.

While appearing on W Magazine's Best Performances 2020 issue, Jennifer spoke candidly about how she had considered stripping earlier in her career as a dancer. "I did. There was a moment in my life when my friends, who were also dancers, told me about making thousands of dollars at clubs in New Jersey," the 50-year-old actress recalled and added, "They said, 'You won’t need to be topless.' It sounded awfully good when I was broke and eating pizza every day, but I never did it."

Furthermore, while speaking about Hustlers, JLo revealed that she was a little nervous about doing the movie owing to the fact that the actress has never played someone "this dark or complicated." Jennifer stated, "I liked that Ramona, the character I play, and the other strippers were looked at as equals to their patrons, the guys on Wall Street."

Do you think Jennifer Lopez will win her first Golden Globe on January 5, 2020 (US date)? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, Jennifer will be up against Kathy Bates for Richard Jewell, Annette Bening for The Report, Laura Dern for Marriage Story and Margot Robbie for Bombshell in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture category at the 77th Golden Globe Awards.

