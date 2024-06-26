Jennifer Lopez announced on Tuesday that her production company, Nuyorican, was collaborating with Netflix on a Happy Place series, based on the popular young adult novel by Emily Henry. News of J Lo's most recent project with the streaming service comes after her summer tour was canceled to "spend time with family" amidst reports that she and Ben Affleck were splitting.

Nuyorican Productions, the multihyphenate company, signed a multiyear first-look agreement with Netflix in 2021. The agreement covered feature films, TV shows, and unscripted content, with a focus on projects that promote diverse female actors, writers, and filmmakers.

What is Happy Place about?

Happy Place, published by Berkley, is the story of Harriet and Wyn, who have been together since college and are a match made in heaven—they go together like salt and pepper.

However, as of right now, they don't for reasons they haven't yet disclosed. Their best friends haven't been told about their breakup for five months. They find themselves sharing a bedroom at the Maine cottage that has served as the yearly getaway for their friend group for the previous ten years, and they keep telling their fellow friends lies about their relationship status.

Henry is a No. 1 New York Times and No. 1 Sunday Times bestselling author. Henry's books Beach Read and People We Meet on Vacation have already been adapted for the big screen. Furthermore, Book Lovers, When the Sky Fell on Splendor, and A Million Junes have all been penned by the #1 New York Times bestselling author.

