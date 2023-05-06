Jennifer Lopez confirms the new album is about her romance with Ben Affleck; Calls it ‘most inspired work’

Jennifer Lopez, the famous Hollywood star is happily married to her longtime partner, Ben Affleck. The duo, who dated in the early 2000s and even got engaged, eventually parted ways due to ideological differences. However, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez rekindled their romance 20 years later, after going through their own shares of failed marriages and relationships. The much-in-love couple is now going strong, and are doing great jobs in parenting their children from both their previous marriages.

Jennifer Lopez confirms the new album is about her romance with Ben Affleck

In the recently released episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, Jennifer Lopez extensively spoke about her upcoming music album, This Is Me... Now, which has been considered a spiritual sequel to her 2002-released famous album, This Is Me... Then. The actress, who confirmed that the new album is about her romance with Ben Affleck, called it her 'most inspired work' in a very long time.

"I haven't really made an album like this in 20 years, is the truth. The last time when I did, This Is Me… Then, is the last time I remember doing an album like this, where I was in the studio every single day writing very single song, doing every single thing," said The Mother actress in her chat with Kelly and Mark. "I was very inspired at that time when I wrote This Is Me… Then. Anybody who knows about that album [knows] it really was about me falling in love at that time with the love of my life, and now, 20 years later, who would've ever thought we would've gotten back together?" added Jennifer Lopez.

